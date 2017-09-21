End Zone Scores: 9/21 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Scores: 9/21

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.

Midland Lee 31
Monterey 14

Loop 0
Silverton 46

West Texas Homeschool 0
Sands 64

Lazbuddie 34
Kingdom Prep 12

Klondike Jv 8
Dawson 39

