End Zone Scores: 9/21

Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.
Midland Lee 31
Monterey 14
Loop 0
Silverton 46
West Texas Homeschool 0
Sands 64
Lazbuddie 34
Kingdom Prep 12
Klondike Jv 8
Dawson 39
