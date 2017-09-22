One arrested in undercover operation at Lubbock massage parlor

An undercover investigation at an Asian massage parlor in Lubbock has led to one arrest.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, an undercover officer went into the Mei Chen Massage Parlor in a shopping center near 82nd and Frankford earlier this week.

The police report says 52-year-old woman offered a sexual act to the undercover officer in exchange for money. The undercover officer then called in a team to make the arrest.

She was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center where she was booked and faces a charge of prostitution. She has since been released on a $750 bond. She has not been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury, so we are choosing to not release her name because the investigation is ongoing.

The police report says another person in the parlor was given a citation during the undercover operation.

