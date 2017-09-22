One arrested in undercover operation at Lubbock massage parlor

Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.
Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.
AP FACT CHECK: Considering all the arguments, TV host Jimmy Kimmel's take on the Republican health care bill is harder to refute.
AP FACT CHECK: Considering all the arguments, TV host Jimmy Kimmel's take on the Republican health care bill is harder to refute.
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.