A break in the clouds, but more rain expected this week

A brief break in the clouds this afternoon as showers move out of the area, for the time being.

More rain is likely overnight into Tuesday and rain chances remain high through Thursday of this week.

Rainfall amounts have decreased in the latest model runs, but some areas could still see up to 4 inches of rain between now and later this week on the South Plains. Flash flooding will continue to be an issue in low lying areas and flood prone areas. Some of the heaviest rain amounts will be in the east and southern South Plains.

Temps will remain cool as a cold front moves into the area overnight and brings gusty northerly winds on Tuesday. Due to the front highs will stay in the 60s in Lubbock Tuesday and extend into Friday. The northern South Plains will stay in the 50s Tuesday and possibly on Wednesday, especially with cloudy skies and rain chances high.

