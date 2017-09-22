First Alert Weather Day Monday: Slow-moving storms, heavy rain expected

The First Alert Forecast Team has designated Monday as a First Alert Weather Day across the South Plains.

Heavy rain will return to the region this weekend. Storms will begin developing in New Mexico and slowly track into west Texas Saturday through Tuesday. Due to the amount of available moisture and slow movement of storms flooding is likely in flood prone areas and low lying regions.

If you’re traveling into New Mexico remember the potential for rapid runoff from storms in and around mountains. Remember that it’s better to ‘turn around, don’t drown’ motto as recommended by the National Weather Service.

A series of slow-moving disturbances will cross West Texas this weekend and early next week. In addition to passing disturbances, we will see a couple of cold fronts tracking across the South Plains late this weekend and next week.

The ingredients are in place for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the entire viewing area. Monday appears to be the wettest day of the forecast period when rainfall totals may be the heaviest.

