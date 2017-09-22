Lubbock Mayor announces bid for re-election, kickoff event planned

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope announced his bid for re-election today. He was first elected in May 2016.

In a news release, he stated, "We have a strong record of results - but we are just getting started," Pope said. "I ran for Mayor to do something, to move Lubbock forward. We are working on the important things for the City. Still, there is much more to do."

Since his first day in office, he says he worked with City Hall to find ways to make Lubbock neighborhoods and citizens safer and City Hall more responsive and accountable.

"I promised that by working together, we could make Lubbock even better," he said. Pope states he kept those promises by exercising fiscal discipline, which he said helped avoid more than $43 million in debt. He also fully supported Public Safety, hired the right City leaders, provided better communication and created more good jobs.

"I want to continue the common sense, conservative accomplishments I started as your mayor," Pope said.

A kickoff event is planned for September 26, 2017 at 2 p.m., at Tom & Bingo’s BBQ at 3006 34th Street.

The city of Lubbock, Texas, will hold general elections for mayor and city council on May 5, 2018. The deadline for candidates to file to run in this election is February 16, 2018.

