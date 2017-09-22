Texas Tech vs. Houston: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

The Texas Tech football team is hitting the road for the first time this season, as they take on the Houston Cougars.

Houston comes into this game as a 7-point favorite over the Red Raiders.

So here are my 3 keys to victory for Texas Tech to go on the road, and upset the Houston Cougars.

Wake up and Start Fast: As of late, Texas Tech doesn’t do well in the 11 a.m. games. Last year, the Red Raiders got beat up by West Virginia (48-17) in their lone 11 a.m. game. So, it is important for the team to get up and start fast against Houston, so they can set the tone for the rest of the game.

Shimonek gets First Road Test: In this game, we will also learn a lot about senior quarterback Nic Shimonek. We will see how he handles himself on the road, in front of a hostile crowd. But, if Texas Tech can start the game fast and Shimonek stays as efficient as he has been. (63 of 80 passing for 927 yards and 9 touchdowns) Then I would look for the Red Raiders to have a solid game.

Defense must play well: Last week, the Red Raider defense showed promise in the first half and problems in the second. In this game, Texas Tech cannot afford for the defense to have a lull in their play. They need to stay consistent against this Cougar offense, otherwise, the game could get out of reach fast.

Final Thoughts: Another big factor in this game, Texas Tech must win the turnover battle. The turnover battle might be the factor that determines the outcome of the game. If Texas Tech can do these 3 keys, plus win the turnover battle. I'd look for Texas Tech to win this game, and become 3-0 on the season.

