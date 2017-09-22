Raising Cane's to donate net proceeds to United Way on Wednesday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Raising Cane's to donate net proceeds to United Way on Wednesday

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: Raising Cane's, Facebook Source: Raising Cane's, Facebook
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

On Wednesday, all 121 Raising Cane's locations in Texas will be donating its net proceeds to the United Way of Greater Houston as a way to help in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Along with orders, customers are able to make a donation of any amount at any register or drive-through, according to a Raising Cane's news release. All funds will be earmarked for the United Way's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. 

“We have 32 restaurants and hundreds of crewmembers in and around Houston, so we’ve experienced firsthand the massive devastation caused by this hurricane,” Tommy Van Wolfe, regional vice president, said. “We invite everyone to come by on Wednesday and help us make a meaningful difference in the relief and recovery efforts. Our neighbors need us, and we want them to know we’re all here for them.” 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

