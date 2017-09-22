Police release vehicle description connected to deadly pedestrian crash

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.
Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.
