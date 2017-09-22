Police release vehicle description connected to deadly pedestrian crash

The Lubbock Police Department has obtained surveillance footage that shows a dark passenger car struck 43-year-old Lashone Markeei Wilson after 2 a.m.on Sunday near the 2900 block of Avenue A.

Through LPD's investigation, officials have been able to determine Wilson was dropped off near that area by a dark-colored pickup truck at around 2:05 a.m., according to an LPD news release. Police have yet to get the identity of the driver of that pickup.

Wilson then began walking north on Avenue A.

The footage then showed after about a minute a dark car was traveling north, hitting Wilson. The car kept driving and for another 10 minutes nine other vehicles passed by Wilson, who was laying dead in the right lane near a set of railroad tracks. Evidence shows one other vehicle hit him as well.

The tenth vehicle to pass by that area stopped and called 911 at around 2:15 a.m.That caller remained on the scene and police were able to determine the person had nothing to do with Wilson's death.

Police believe the car has significant windshield damage as a result of hitting Wilson and at this time do not know the make and model of the vehicle. Anyone with information relating to this incident are asked to call LPD's Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and my be eligible for a cash reward.

