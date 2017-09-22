Comedian Jeff Dunham to make another Lubbock appearance

Comedian Jeff Dunham will be making another stop in Lubbock on Nov. 3 in the Lubbock Municipal auditorium.
This will be part of Dunham's 60-city North American tour will begin in El Paso on Nov. 1, according to a Dunham news release. At the moments tickets for Dunham's show can be found on his website at www.jeffdunham.com.
Dunham has made waves in the popular scene as he was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. His North American tour will go from November to May.
Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.
Prospects are good for a public shaming in the Equifax data breach, but it's unlikely Congress will institute sweeping new regulations after hackers accessed the personal information of an estimated 143 million...
Prospects are good for a public shaming in the Equifax data breach, but it's unlikely Congress will institute sweeping new regulations after hackers accessed the personal information of an estimated 143 million Americans.