Comedian Jeff Dunham to make another Lubbock appearance

Comedian Jeff Dunham will be making another stop in Lubbock on Nov. 3 in the Lubbock Municipal auditorium.

This will be part of Dunham's 60-city North American tour will begin in El Paso on Nov. 1, according to a Dunham news release. At the moments tickets for Dunham's show can be found on his website at www.jeffdunham.com.

Dunham has made waves in the popular scene as he was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. His North American tour will go from November to May.

Dunham's last appearance in Lubbock was in May of 2016 in which he appeared in the United Supermarkets Arena.

