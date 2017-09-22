TobyMac to play in United Supermarkets Arena in March

As part of the TobyMac Hits Deep Tour, the christian hip-hop recording artist TobyMac will play in the United Supermarkets Arena on March 9.

Tickets will go on sale on the website www.awakeningevents.com on Sept. 29. Joining TobyMac will be Mandisa, Danny Gokey, Ryan Stevenson and Finding Favour.

