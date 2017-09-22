City to reschedule public hearings

The City of Lubbock will delay public hearings for proposed land annexations that were discussed in a late August city council meeting.

The reason for this delay is because of an error in the notification process for some of the proposed areas, according to a city news release.

Updated notices have been sent to all property owners who may be affected by annexations. At the moment there is no set date for when the city council will host the hearings.

