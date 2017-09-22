Different avenues available to watch Tech vs. Houston game - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Different avenues available to watch Tech vs. Houston game

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Tech vs. Houston
HOUSTON, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be playing against Houston at TDECU stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday.

For those not able to watch the game in Houston, here are a few options to catch a glimpse of Kliff Kingsbury's Red Raiders:

Suddenlink users can watch on 8/36, Dish on 28/143 and, or Fios by Verizon 547. The game will also be broadcast on DirectTV 28/209, Xfinity 13/634 and, or AT&T 1028/1606.

Fans may also listen in on 97.3 FM, Serius XM 132 and, or the tunein app.

