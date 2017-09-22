Different avenues available to watch Tech vs. Houston game

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be playing against Houston at TDECU stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Texas Tech football team is hitting the road for the first time this season, as they take on the Houston Cougars. Houston comes into this game as a 7-point favorite over the Red Raiders.
Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.
The Texas Tech soccer team embarks on the start of its Big 12 slate this weekend, hosting Kansas State on Friday, Sept. 22, followed by Kansas on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
