Different avenues available to watch Tech vs. Houston game

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be playing against Houston at TDECU stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday.

For those not able to watch the game in Houston, here are a few options to catch a glimpse of Kliff Kingsbury's Red Raiders:

Suddenlink users can watch on 8/36, Dish on 28/143 and, or Fios by Verizon 547. The game will also be broadcast on DirectTV 28/209, Xfinity 13/634 and, or AT&T 1028/1606.

Fans may also listen in on 97.3 FM, Serius XM 132 and, or the tunein app.