End Zone Scores: 9/22 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Scores: 9/22

End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores:

Frenship
Abilene Cooper

Hermleigh
Anton

Olton 
Bovina

Levelland
Brownfield

Borden County 62
Bryson 16

Randall 7
Coronado 27

San Jacinto
Cotton Center

Springlike-Earth
Crosbyton

All Saints
Crowell

Kermit
Denver City

Lubbock High
Estacado

Sundown
Farwell

Friona
Floydada

Petersburg
Guthrie

Lubbock Christian
Hawley

Robert Lee
Ira

Paint Creek
Jayton

Roosevelt        
Littlefield         

Hale Center        
Lockney         

Southland        
Loraine         

Hart        
Lorenzo         

Kress        
McLean         

Ralls        
Morton         

Miami        
Motley County         

Childress        
Muleshoe         

Nazareth        
New Home         

Lubbock Titans 48        
O'Donnell 0         

Follett        
Paducah         

Dimmitt        
Panhandle         

Borger 0       
Plainview 30        

Idalou        
Post         

Happy        
Ropes         

River Road        
Seminole         

Lamesa        
Slaton         

Tahoka        
Smyer         

Sweetwater        
Snyder         

Meadow        
Spur         

New Deal        
Sunray         

Sudan        
Trinity Christian         

Wellington        
Tulia         

Lubbock Cooper        
Weatherford         

Plainview Christian 22        
Wellman-Union 73        

Amherst 49        
Whiteface 0         

Klondike        
Whitharral         

Patton Springs 13        
Wilson 62        

Seagraves        
Wink

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly