TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle crashes on south Interstate 27

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle crashes on south Interstate 27

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A motorcycle has crashed on the southern part of  Interstate 27 at around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Currently, it is known that a man was driving that motorcycle. There is no word yet on the extent of his injuries.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

