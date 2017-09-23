Texas Tech snaps Houston’s 16 game winning streak, 27-24

Kliff Kingsbury stands with his team before winning against Houston 27-24 (Source: Pete Christy, KCBD)

Texas Tech improves to 3-0 after snapping Houston’s 16 game winning streak, holding off the Cougars 27-24 at TDECU Stadium.

The Red Raiders struggled to find the end zone in the first quarter and instead settled for two field goals, leading 6-0 over Houston.

Texas Tech went up 13-0, after a 3 yard touchdown run by Desmond Nisby, his first touchdown of the season.

The Cougars struggled offensively until the end of the second quarter, when Kyle Allen connected with D’Eriq King for the touchdown, making it 13-10.

The air raid attack got going with Keke Coutee and Justin Stockton scores giving Tech a 27-10 lead. But Houston’s Allen was benched and Kyle Postma replaced him.

With less than five minutes to play, the Cougs scored two touchdowns but an onside kicks by Houston did not get the job done.

The Red Raiders are undefeated heading into Big 12 play, as they host No. 6 Oklahoma State next Saturday at the Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is at 7pm.

