Mayor Pope to read proclamation for LCU's 60th birthday

It's a show of American military might to North Korea _ the United States says it flew bombers and fighter escorts to the farthest point north of the Demilitarized Zone by any such American aircraft this century.
Trump has a suggestion for National Football League owners whose players decide to take a knee during the national anthem: fire them.
McCain opposes latest GOP health care bill, drawing ire from Trump and possibly dealing death blow to repeal-and-replace effort.
AP FACT CHECK: Considering all the arguments, TV host Jimmy Kimmel's take on the Republican health care bill is harder to refute.
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.
