Mayor Pope to read proclamation for LCU's 60th birthday

To help in celebrating Lubbock Christian University's 60th birthday, Mayor Dan Pope will read a special proclamation in the Moody Auditorium at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Afterward the university will host its daily chapel session and then have a small gathering with faculty, staff and students and eat cupcakes.

This celebration is also a way to highlights some of LCU's expansion that began in the spring.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.