Mayor Pope to read proclamation for LCU's 60th birthday

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

To help in celebrating Lubbock Christian University's 60th birthday, Mayor Dan Pope will read a special proclamation in the Moody Auditorium at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Afterward the university will host its daily chapel session and then have a small gathering with faculty, staff and students and eat cupcakes. 

This celebration is also a way to highlights some of LCU's expansion that began in the spring. 

