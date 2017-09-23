Wet weather likely to start Saturday night, Flash Flood Watch issued in western South Plains

A line of showers and thunderstorms will track across the area Saturday evening into the overnight hours.

Some of the rainfall may become locally heavy. A marginal risk for severe storms will exist west of Lubbock towards the state line. Strong wind gusts and hail are possible in the stronger storms that develop.

The National Weather service has also issued a Flash Flood Watch for areas around Muleshoes, Littlefield, Morton, Levelland, Plains, Denver City, Brownfield and Seminole. That is to remain in place until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Rain chances continue Sunday through the middle to latter portion of the work week. Cooler temperatures and higher rain chances are on the way.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY:

Latest Rainfall accumulations vary according to the latest computer models. The American model is now showing widespread 5 to 10 inch rainfall amounts over the course of the next five to seven days.

The European model is a little more conservative, but is still painting over 10 inches of rain towards Snyder during this same time frame. A very wet forecast is likely over the next five to seven days as total rainfall amounts will likely change over time.

As of Saturday, flooding will become a major concern across the viewing area west of Lubbock and continuing across the rest of the region Sunday through Thursday.

Several days of significant rainfall are possible across portions of the KCBD NewsChannel 11 viewing area.

