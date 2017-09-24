Police investigating 'unattended death' in Levelland

Police are investigating what they're calling "an unattended death" in Levelland.

According to the Levelland and Hockley County News-Press, officers and EMS were dispatched to the Legacy Apartments for a report of an unresponsive person around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The man, identified as 63-year-old Rockeye Dow, was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are working to piece together events in the hours before his death.

Earlier in the day, a woman came from the Dow's apartment and asked his neighbor for aspirin.

Later, Dow sent a text to that same neighbor asking her to go to the store for him. When the neighbor returned and knocked on his door, Dow told her to go away.

A short time later, the woman inside the apartment contacted the neighbor again, saying something was wrong with Dow.

When the neighbor went and checked, she found him lying on the couch and called 911.

Investigators then arrived and searched for the woman, but were unable to locate her.

An autopsy is now underway, but it could be months until the results are released.

The situation is now being investigated as an unattended death, with no word on whether foul play is suspected.

We'll continue to update this story as details are released.

