Police search for suspects after shots fired at Grace Medical Center

Lubbock police are investigating after shots were fired at Grace Medical Center, 2412 50th Street, at 10:54 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say initially, witnesses advised officers they saw a red pickup truck enter the parking lot. They then heard several shots being fired and the pickup truck sped away. Through the investigation, officers later determined a black passenger car traveled by Grace Medical Center as the red pickup truck was in the parking lot. It now appears the shots were possibly fired from the car.

Officers will continue to investigate how the pickup truck and car are involved in this case. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Two windows inside the building were shot out. Police were able to locate six shell casings in the street, near the parking lot.

There were people inside and outside the building, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

No suspects have been located. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Officials with Grace Medical Center issued a statement about the shooting:

As always the safety of our patients and employees is a top priority and our on-site security followed appropriate procedures following the incident. We appreciate the Lubbock Police Department’s quick response to the situation and we will continue to cooperate with their thorough investigation.

