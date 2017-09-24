Shots fired at Grace Medical Center Saturday night

Lubbock police are investigating after shots were fired at Grace Medical Center, 2412 50th Street, around 10:54 p.m. Saturday night.

Witnesses told police that a red pickup pulled up and started firing shots at the building.

Two windows inside the building were shot out. Police were able to locate six shell casings in the street, near the parking lot.

There were people inside and outside the building, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

No suspects have been located as of Sunday afternoon. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

