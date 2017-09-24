I Beat Pete: Corn Cannon Football vs. Shallowater Mustangs

This week we headed out to At’l Do Farms and the Corn Maize to face the Shallowater Mustangs in some corn cannon football.

Visitors can aim the corn cannon and try to hit some objects, but for this challenge we shot the corn cannon up, wearing football helmets, you had to try and catch the corn in a basket or bucket.

The Shallowater Mustangs are off to a 3-0 start and this week visit Lubbock High.

The Corn Maize is located at 6323 FM1294.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.

