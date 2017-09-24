End Zone Team of the Week: Coronado Mustangs

The Coronado Mustangs are the End Zone Team of the Week, after they topped Randall 27-7 to move to 4-0.
Head Coach Seth Parr and the team came to the KCBD Studios to talk about their win over the Raiders, what’s ahead and what they think about having the target on their back after an 11-2 season a year ago.
