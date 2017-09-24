Texas Tech soccer wraps first Big 12 weekend with 1-1 draw to KU

The Texas Tech soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with Kansas on Sunday afternoon at the John Walker Soccer Complex, completing the first weekend of Big 12 action.

The Red Raiders (8-2-1, 1-0-1) and the Jayhawks (5-5-2, 0-1-1) finished in a tie for just the second time in the series history, which was also a 1-1 score at the Big 12 Tournament in 2009. It’s the first draw for Tech this season and the just the sixth in Lubbock (69-20-6).

“Today was very disappointing,” head coach Tom Stone said. “I thought we had most of the game, minus a few good counter-attacks by Kansas in the second half. We had all of the best chances and they just didn’t fall. Ally [Griffin] hit the crossbar, I thought that was going to go in for us and somehow we were called offside on the rebound. It was a really crazy last five or 10 minutes and we were all in to win the game and I think they were smart to slow it down and get out of here with a point. Credit to them, it doesn’t leave a good taste in our mouth because we thought we had them and we didn’t get out of here with a win.”

The Red Raiders return to action on Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. against Texas in Austin.

