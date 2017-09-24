Texas Tech soccer wraps first Big 12 weekend with 1-1 draw to KU

Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.
The Texas Tech soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with Kansas on Sunday afternoon at the John Walker Soccer Complex, completing the first weekend of Big 12 action.
The Texas Tech soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with Kansas on Sunday afternoon at the John Walker Soccer Complex, completing the first weekend of Big 12 action.
The Coronado Mustangs are the End Zone Team of the Week, after they topped Randall 27-7 to move to 4-0.
The Coronado Mustangs are the End Zone Team of the Week, after they topped Randall 27-7 to move to 4-0.
This week we headed out to At’l Do Farms and the Corn Maize to face the Shallowater Mustangs in some corn cannon football.
This week we headed out to At’l Do Farms and the Corn Maize to face the Shallowater Mustangs in some corn cannon football.