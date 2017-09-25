UMC CEO announces retirement, board names successor

David Allison, president and CEO of UMC Health System, has announced his intention to retire after 32 years of service (Source: TTUHSC)

After more than 32 years of service, David Allison, president and CEO of UMC Health System, has announced his intention to retire at the end of the year.

Mark Funderburk, currently administrator and COO of UMC, has been named president and CEO. He will assume his new responsibilities Jan. 1.

"A good leader develops good leaders, and that’s what David has done," said Cynthia Whitehead, chairperson of the Lubbock County Hospital District Board of Managers. "Mark has proven himself to be a servant leader of great initiative and impact."

Under Allison’s leadership, UMC transformed from just a county hospital into a major academic medical center. Allison strengthened the partnerships between UMC, UMC Physicians and the Texas Tech School of Medicine, which lead to record volumes for the health system. UMC’s market share has grown by 18 percent under Allison, and is now the hospital of choice among Lubbock County residents, according to the Texas Health Care Information Collection.

Funderburk has served UMC for 26 years and has been in his current post since 2007. He was the driving force behind a cultural initiative – Service is Our Passion – that resulted in employee and patient satisfaction above the 90th percentile.

Diagnosed with cancer as a young man, Funderburk said he has always found meaningful work in health care.

"For someone who wants to serve, there is no place like it," he said. "I’ve grown along with UMC, and I’m fiercely proud of this organization."

"My vision for UMC Health System is for us to excel in quality and value, to support our staff and providers like never before and to serve our patients in a healing environment – building trust, every day. My favorite leaders, those I most admire, practice humility and initiative in equal parts. That is my plan: to work very hard, to continually improve what we do, and to create meaningful work for all those who call UMC their work home."

UMC Health System is ranked among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation for patient experience by HealthGrades, and has consistently ranked among the best places to work in Texas by the Best Companies Group. More than 500,000 patients a year choose UMC.