Mayor Dan Pope reads proclamation for LCU's 60th year

Mayor Dan Pope read a proclamation from the city of Lubbock and the Mayor's office on Monday, September 25, during chapel at Lubbock Christian University to recognize and conclude LCU's 60th year.

Throughout the past year, LCU has celebrated its 60th anniversary by initiating several projects and events to commemorate the significant milestone. These events began last fall with founder's hall being dedicated, a founder's day lunch that honored students and faculty from the first year of LCU, an art exhibit containing works by most every art faculty member who taught art at the university, as well as a 60th Anniversary Dinner held during Homecoming Weekend.

In the spring, to celebrate the anniversary, 60 trees were planted by LCU students, faculty, and staff on the campus in conjunction with National Arbor Day. And, an initiative to complete 60 service projects was achieved with services including veteran assistance, initiatives to help the homeless, and assisting the elderly in the community.

Also commemorating the anniversary, a book celebrating LCU's sixty years was published. Forty-two authors contributed to Pioneering Spirit – Extraordinary Faith: Stories and Essays About LCU's First Sixty Years, which offers personal recollections on a variety of topics that cover the history of the university.

