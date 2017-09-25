HAWK pedestrian crossing installed near Frenship ISD 9th Grade campus

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has installed a new traffic signal—known as a High-intensity Activated crossWalK (HAWK) pedestrian crossing—on FM 179, near Tiger Street and the new Frenship ISD 9th Grade campus, in Wolfforth.

The traffic signal will go online early Monday, Sept. 25, morning.

The signal was installed to improve pedestrian safety in a school zone.

"Pedestrians will activate the system through a push button. Once activated, the HAWK beacon will trigger the warning flashing yellow lights," said Jeremy Dearing, P.E., TxDOT traffic engineer. "The yellow lights serve as an indicator to drivers to be prepared to stop. Once the solid red lights illuminate, drivers must stop and yield the right of way to pedestrians. Additionally, the system will inform pedestrians when it is permissible to cross."

Alternating flashing-red lights allow the driver to proceed through the area, after coming to a complete stop, and only if there are no pedestrians in the crosswalk.

"We continue to encourage motorists to be alert when driving through school zones and for pedestrians to use the designated crossing areas," Dearing added.

TxDOT installed the signal in partnership with the Frenship Independent School District and the city of Wolfforth.

