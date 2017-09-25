Red Raiders slated for another early start at Kansas

Texas Tech will have another early start on Oct. 7 when the Red Raiders travel to face Kansas in an 11 a.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium. Television coverage will be provided nationally on FOX Sports 1.

This will be Tech's second 11 a.m. kickoff this season as the Red Raiders had a similar start time this past weekend at Houston. The Red Raiders edged the Cougars, 27-24, to improve to 3-0 on the season while snapping the nation's longest home winning streak in the process.

Tech has had an 11 a.m. kickoff in each of its last four visits to Lawrence as the Red Raiders are 4-0 in those games and 17-1 overall in the series. The two schools met in a Thursday prime time battle last year where Tech routed the Jayhawks, 55-19, behind four touchdown passes each from Patrick Mahomes II and Nic Shimonek.

Tech will be making its second nationally-televised appearance of the season against the Jayhawks as the Houston game was covered across the country by ABC and ESPN2. It will be the fourth appearance on a FOX Sports network this year.

Before heading to Lawrence, the Red Raiders must first host 15th-ranked Oklahoma State in a 7 p.m. prime time kickoff this Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium. Tech is calling for a "Blackout" as all fans are encouraged to wear black on Saturday.

