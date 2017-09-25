Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises massive rock 'n roll production for Dec. 7 show

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to Lubbock for the Winter Tour 2017: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

In a satellite interview, KCBD NewsChannel 11's Shaley Sanders spoke with Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Al Pitrelli and Kayla Reeves about the winter show.

"We are going to bring back the Rock Opera, which will be called The Ghosts of Christmas Eve. The reaction from your community was so overwhelming we really didn't have a choice, but to bring it back again," Pitrelli said.

And while they bringing back a fan favorite, Pitrelli said they are changing everything else up.

"The front of the show will be different, the back of the show will be different. We always say we are going to come back bigger and better and we won't disappoint anybody this year. There will be more pyro more lasers, more moving tresses. It is absolutely the most massive rock 'n roll production on the planet today," Pitrelli said.

Pitrelli, a guitarist, joined the band in 1995.

"I think we just live for this. Ever since we were all babies we dreamed about one thing and one thing only. When your dream comes true, you never want to let go of it. We turn into 16-year-olds every time the house lights go down and you get that energy from the audience and it just engulfs you," Pitrelli said.

Reeves, a vocalist, joined the band in 2010.

"By some miracle, someone from the band stumbled upon a video of me performing live at a festival in Dallas," Reeves said.

Reeves said that video led to an audition and then a spot in the band.

Reeves said she is always excited about performing in her home state.

"I'm so proud to be a native Texan and anytime I can come back and perform in my home state is a true honor," Reeves said.

