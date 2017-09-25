Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises massive rock 'n roll production for Dec. 7 show

Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.
GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday.
GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday.
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.
Federal agencies ramp up their response to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico as the Trump administration seeks to blunt criticism its response to Hurricane Maria has been less than for other recent storms.
Federal agencies ramp up their response to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico as the Trump administration seeks to blunt criticism its response to Hurricane Maria has been less than for other recent storms.