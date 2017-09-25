VIDEO: Burglary suspects rammed car into Adventure Powersports building

Surveillance video caught at least three people burglarizing Adventure Powersports at 59th Street and West Loop 289 early Monday morning.

The video shows the suspects ramming a car into the building to gain access to ATVs and motorcycles inside.

Lubbock police records indicate it happened just before 4 a.m. Officers arrived on scene to find the two front doors damaged and pushed in.

After a police K9 unit searched the building and found no one inside, an employee arrived and told officers a 4-wheeler and dirt bike were missing.

Surveillance video shows a white passenger car back up to the building and ram the front doors. Two male suspects in dark colored clothing then went inside and took the vehicles.

The driver of the car drives toward Best Buy and the other suspects push the vehicles in the same direction.

Officers found those vehicles on scene and returned them, but the suspects, as of Monday evening, have not been found.

The owner of the business told KCBD the suspect vehicle's license plate number is DV75896.

While the stolen vehicles were returned, the owner estimates around three to four thousand dollars in damage to the building.

