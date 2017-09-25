One Class at a Time: Wheeler Elementary teacher, South Plains Food Bank awarded $500

Wheeler Elementary School 2nd grade teacher Lauren Allen was chosen as the first recipient of KCBD's One Class at a Time donation sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Automotive.

Allen was awarded a check for $500 and the opportunity to pass on another check for the same amount to the charity of her choice.

"This is a huge blessing to my classroom," Allen said. "A lot of the times when we buy stuff for our rooms, it comes out of our own pocket. So, it's just some extra help and to help my students learn better and give them some more resources in the classroom."

Frontier Dodge General Manger Bobby Ray and Spirit Automotive General Manager Mike Guerra presented the check to Allen.

"It means a lot to me," Ray said. "I know Mike and I share a lot of experience on this and have been working really hard to give back to the community, specifically the teachers."

"I'm glad we can do this for them," Guerra said. " There are a lot of kids in the community that can't get this. I'm glad we can help out in any way we can."

Allen's charity of choice for the additional $500 was the South Plains Food Bank, an organization she knows well.

"It means a tremendous amount to me, especially receiving this gift from Lauren," SPFB CEO David Weaver said. "Her mom works with us in our GRUB program. Lauren has volunteered and we've been watching her grow up. It was touching to me. What was really touching was when she said this will help me in my classroom to be a better teacher."

Weaver said the donation is the equivalent of 1500 meals, going to many students in South Plains schools.

"The South Plains Food Bank works with kids," Weaver said. "We make sure kids are fed. If kids are hungry, they aren’t going to learn. One in four kids in Lubbock are food insecure. It was just so thoughtful of Lauren to think of us. We’re so thankful to Frontier Dodge and Spirit for making this gift possible."

Not only was the money a welcome donation to Allen's classroom but a lesson for her students, as well.

"I really try to teach my kids to be good citizens," Allen said. "That’s what we drill in second grade, so being able to show them we can give back to our community and being able to give such an amazing nonprofit money to support the community. Hopefully that will show them the value of giving back."

