Frenship Tigers get Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week

The Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week comes courtesy of Nick McCauley and the Frenship Tigers.

In this week’s play, McCauley shows amazing effort and determination as he chased the returner down and kept El Dorado from scoring.

He also caused a fumble in the play and give the offense the ball back.

By winning the Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week, Nick McCauley will receive a 500$ scholarship to the school of his choice.

Nick's play brought in over 150 votes and almost 4,000 views.

If you would like to enter a play from your school, send Pollard Friendly Ford a video on Facebook of the play and they will decide if it is eligible for the Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week.

