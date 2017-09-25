LPD searching for suspect who robbed Red Roof Inn in Scream mask

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Red Roof Inn at approximately 2:55 a.m. on Monday.

The suspect was wearing a Scream mask, as seen in the movie.

Police say he walked into the Red Roof Inn at 6624 Interstate 27, pointed a gun at the clerk behind the front desk and demanded money.

The suspect then exited the building with the money and possibly left in a white minivan that was circling the parking lot during the robbery.

At this time the robbery suspect and the suspected driver have not been located. The suspect who entered the hotel wearing the mask was described as weighing approximately 170 to 190 pounds and about 5' 7 to 5'9 in height.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806)741-1000.

