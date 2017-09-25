LPD searching for suspect who robbed Red Roof Inn in Scream mask - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD searching for suspect who robbed Red Roof Inn in Scream mask

Provided by LPD Provided by LPD
Provided by LPD Provided by LPD
Red Roof Inn (Source: KCBD Photo) Red Roof Inn (Source: KCBD Photo)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Red Roof Inn at approximately 2:55 a.m. on Monday.

The suspect was wearing a Scream mask, as seen in the movie.

Police say he walked into the Red Roof Inn at 6624 Interstate 27, pointed a gun at the clerk behind the front desk and demanded money.

The suspect then exited the building with the money and possibly left in a white minivan that was circling the parking lot during the robbery.

At this time the robbery suspect and the suspected driver have not been located. The suspect who entered the hotel wearing the mask was described as weighing approximately 170 to 190 pounds and about 5' 7 to 5'9 in height.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806)741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Collins' opposition all but kills GOP health care drive

    Collins' opposition all but kills GOP health care drive

    Monday, September 25 2017 4:27 AM EDT2017-09-25 08:27:28 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-09-26 01:51:17 GMT

    GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday. 

    GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday. 

  • 'Rock bottom': Weiner gets 21 months in prison for sexting

    'Rock bottom': Weiner gets 21 months in prison for sexting

    Monday, September 25 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-09-25 04:37:20 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-09-26 01:51:02 GMT

    Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.

    Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.

  • Official: Hurricane Maria set Puerto Rico back decades

    Official: Hurricane Maria set Puerto Rico back decades

    Sunday, September 24 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-09-24 15:07:04 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-09-26 01:50:52 GMT

    Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.

    Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.

    •   
Powered by Frankly