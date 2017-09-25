Texas Tech officials say NFL-style protest not likely in Lubbock

Texas Tech officials say a protest like what we saw in the NFL isn't likely to happen here.

The football team isn't on the field during the national anthem.

Athletics administration tells us as an institution of higher learning, discussion of world events is encouraged among athletes.

Officials believe that with all the various councils and groups the athletes are involved in, there is positive communication about diversity and the opportunity to engage with one another and the community.

Robert Giovannetti with Texas Tech University Athletics said, "We always like to keep our student athletes involved. We like to keep our student athletes educated and we talk to them on different subjects, not just this subject, all the time. We always have an open dialogue. every team is different. every team handles this a little bit differently but I feel as an athletic department we do a pretty good job of communicating with our student athletes."

University administrators say they also encourage athletes to express their opinions but advise them of how they may be received by the public.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.