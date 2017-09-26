South Plains College celebrates new Lubbock campus with ribbon c - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

South Plains College celebrates new Lubbock campus with ribbon cutting

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
South Plains College celebrates new Lubbock campus with ribbon cutting (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

South Plains College's newest location, the SPC Lubbock Center began operations on Aug. 28. The center, located at 3907 Ave. Q, was the site of a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 26). 

The South Plains College Lubbock Center offers college-level career and technical education programs and courses that focus on business, office administration, computer technology, automotive technology, machinist trades, welding technology and industrial manufacturing/emerging technologies. A new culinary arts program is being developed for the center and will open in 2018. Additionally, students have access to a variety of academic transfer courses that support the technical degree programs offered at the center.

