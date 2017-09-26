South Plains College cuts ribbon on new Lubbock campus

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.
Nearly everyone has no power and more than half the people don't have water after Category 4 Hurricane Maria roared across the island Sept. 20.
