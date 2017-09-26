South Plains College cuts ribbon on new Lubbock campus

The newest branch of South Plains College, the SPC Lubbock Center, began operations on Aug. 28. They held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the center, located at 3907 Ave. Q, on Tuesday morning.

The South Plains College Lubbock Center offers college-level career and technical education programs and courses that focus on business, office administration, computer technology, automotive technology, machinist trades, welding technology and industrial manufacturing/emerging technologies. A new culinary arts program is being developed for the center and will open in 2018. Students will also have access to a variety of academic transfer courses that support the technical degree programs offered at the center.

"It’s really a wonderful day. It’s really exciting for South Plains College to now have a very defined, very unique, independent footprint in the city of Lubbock," said SPC president Robin Satterwhite.

They've already seen an impressive turnout for the new campus, with 784 students enrolled this semester.

"We’ve had over a 50 percent increase in enrollment just this semester over last year at this same time," Satterwhite said.

They hope that the addition of the Lubbock campus will get more students into the work force.

Satterwhite says SPC is all about educating students to immediately go out and find a job.

The city of Lubbock has created 3,100 jobs over the last year and a half.

"A big part of what we need though is the training to make sure that our kids, our workforce is ready to take those jobs and successfully preform in those jobs. That’s what this is about," said Lubbock mayor Dan Pope.

