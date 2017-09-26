Author of 'Hank the Cowdog' releases book 2 in ranch life series

More than 400 kids from Lubbock schools experienced a live performance of John R Erickson's new Hank the Cowdog book.

Erickson partnered with the National Ranching Heritage Center to produce a three-book series to teach kids about ranching and to use as a resource for the classroom. Along with receiving a copy of book two, Cowboys and Horses, students also saw demonstrations from the Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team.

Erickson says his favorite part about writing the books is how they bring generations together. "My favorite audience is three generations, mom, dad, kids, and grandparents. It's good for families to read together, read out loud together, to share the same books, and to laugh together," said Erickson.

The third book will be released in Fall 2018.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.