LISD Band Extravaganza canceled due to weather

LISD officials have canceled the Band Extravaganza due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The event was supposed to be held at Lower Field at Plains Capital Park tonight at 7 p.m.

After consultation with the National Weather Service about the high probability for continued thunderstorms throughout today, the 34th annual Lubbock ISD Band Extravaganza has been canceled. Student safety is of the highest priority and PlainsCapital Park does not have the available space to shelter all students should it be necessary to move them due to storms and lightning. The event will not be rescheduled.