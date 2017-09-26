Flooding risks, scattered showers continue through Tuesday night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue moving northward across the South Plains viewing area on Tuesday afternoon.

One round has already passed through Lubbock. We will see a brief lull in activity, but another round is taking shape across the southern half of the viewing area.

This will bring more rain to the area later Tuesday afternoon and night. Rain chances continue through Friday with coverage becoming more scattered in nature Saturday. Flooding risks continue.

Models show widespread rainfall totals of one to three inches through Friday with higher amounts of three to five inches possible south and east of Lubbock through the end of the week. High temperatures remain in the 50's and 60's the next few days with lows holding in the 50s most areas.

Little change in temperatures are expected through Friday.

WEEKEND WARMUP

Models show highs in the 70s again Saturday with 70s and 80s possible Sunday. Monday and Tuesday look warm with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s/60s for the most part.

