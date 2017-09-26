Teacher's aide resigns after social media rant goes viral in Lubbock

A Preston Smith Elementary teacher's aide resigned Tuesday morning after a Facebook post went viral in Lubbock Monday.

The post started on Instagram and was also posted to Facebook. The comments started with the president, the NFL and the flag. It quickly escalated, according to the screenshots of the conversation sent to KCBD.

Davidson has resigned and LISD has released a statement:

Yesterday, Lubbock ISD was made aware of posts on the personal Facebook page of Amy Davidson which were in violation of the district’s employee handbook. Davidson resigned her position this morning, effective immediately. She has been employed by the district less than two years as an educational aide. – Nancy Sharp

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.