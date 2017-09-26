Consider This: Wrong time, place for NFL controversy

There is a time and a place for most things...including discussions about social justice.

But what is happening between the NFL and the President of the United States is the wrong time and place, if for no other reason than no dialogue of any kind appears to be taking place.

I am just as appalled by some of the President’s Tweets as I am athletes who kneel during the national anthem.

My distaste for their actions is a product of my own experiences and opinions...but both are exercising constitutionally protected rights.

When the national anthem is played, I choose to stand respectfully and to honor the flag that symbolizes those rights. I stand in memory of the fallen, who gave their lives to secure freedom for me.

Consider this...I’m ready for the NFL to get out of politics and I’m equally ready for President Trump to get off the football field.

We are not witnessing a national debate; it’s a political wrestling match and just like professional wrestling, it’s all theater and no substance.

Somehow, we must find a way to have a dialogue about politics and race that heals, and does not devolve into a shouting match conducted over social media.

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.