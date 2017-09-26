LPD SWAT serves search warrant related to vehicle burglaries - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD SWAT serves search warrant related to vehicle burglaries

The Lubbock Police Department SWAT team and Special Operations investigators served a search warrant at approximately 2:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of 25th Street. Police say the warrant is related to numerous recent vehicle burglaries.

Three individuals inside the home are now being questioned.

