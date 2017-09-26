Police, DPS searching for Slaton teen missing for 9 days

The Slaton Police Department is asking for help in locating 16-year-old Slaton girl. Billie Renfro has been missing since Sunday, September 17.

Billie was last seen with a friend on the 17th, they were headed to the movies. She is believed to be with Arnulfo Alvarado, 31, of Slaton. He was last seen driving a 2015 white Honda Accord with license plate JXL-3397. They may be en route to Colorado.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Slaton Police Department at 806-828-3020 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

