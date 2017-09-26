Slaton girl safe at mother's house in Oklahoma

Family tells KCBD that 16-year-old Billie Renfro of Slaton, missing since Sunday, Sept. 17, is now back safe with her family.

Her father tells KCBD that she has been dropped off at her mother's house in Oklahoma and he was able to speak with her on the phone on Wednesday night.

No word yet on who dropped her off or if any criminal charges will be filed in this case.

