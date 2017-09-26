Slaton girl safe at mother's house in Oklahoma - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Slaton girl safe at mother's house in Oklahoma

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Billie Renfro (Source: Facebook) Billie Renfro (Source: Facebook)
Billie Renfro (Source: Slaton Police) Billie Renfro (Source: Slaton Police)
SLATON, TX (KCBD) -

Family tells KCBD that 16-year-old Billie Renfro of Slaton, missing since Sunday, Sept. 17, is now back safe with her family.

Her father tells KCBD that she has been dropped off at her mother's house in Oklahoma and he was able to speak with her on the phone on Wednesday night.

No word yet on who dropped her off or if any criminal charges will be filed in this case.

