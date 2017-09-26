Man indicted on manslaughter charges after deadly MLK crash - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Man indicted on manslaughter charges after deadly MLK crash

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Michael Anthony Hastings, 30 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Michael Anthony Hastings, 30 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock man has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of manslaughter after a deadly crash in the 1900 block of MLK.

Michael Hastings, 30, was driving a vehicle on August 27, 2017 around 4:30 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving. The passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Charles Smith, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the two men were possibly racing another vehicle when they lost control of the vehicle in the 1900 block of MLK Boulevard.

According to the police report, Hastings admitted to drinking beer and smoking marijuana before driving the vehicle.

Accident investigators say the vehicle was traveling south on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. After crossing Idalou Road, the vehicle lost control, entered the center median, struck two light poles and a tree before coming to a stop.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The vehicle was in the median between the north and southbound lanes when officers arrived.

Hastings was arrested two days after the crash. He is still being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $75,000 bond. 

