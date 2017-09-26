Man indicted on manslaughter charges after deadly MLK crash

Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.
U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.
