KliffNotes: Kingsbury says season will depend on turnover battle

The biggest difference in the outcome of the 27-24 win over Houston, was the turnover battle. The Red Raiders forced five turnovers in the game, the most since 2008.

Coach Kingsbury says that margin will determine the outcome of the rest of the season.

"That's kind of the battle we've been fighting since I've been here, is to try to get that number on the plus side when it comes to turnover margin," Texas Tech head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "That's defined some of our seasons is being in the negative. So, we've talked about that a bunch this off-season, we've prepared it. So far, we've been fortunate to get some and protect it pretty well, and we need that to continue."

For the second week in a row, the Red Raiders had a double-digit lead in the game but let the opposing team make a comeback.

That is something the team knows they must fix, as they head into Big XII play.

"Just not finishing teams when you have a chance," Kingsbury said. "I felt like in both those games there were moments we either had the ball going in or had something happen that we could have really extended our lead and put pressure on them and we didn't get it done. That's something you have to work on. When you have a chance to put teams away, you have to put them away. But at the same time, we provided an opportunity for us to learn how to close out a game in a tight situation. So, I think we gained some valuable confidence from it. But moving forward you'd like to finish teams when you have them on the ropes."

So now the team heads into Big XII play undefeated. Up first for the Red Raiders is a team that they haven't beaten since 2008: Oklahoma State.

"No, I don't think anybody's figured that out yet. It's one of the best quarterbacks in the country," Kliff Kingsbury said. "Washington's as good as anybody in the country, so there are four or five of them that can play for anybody."

For the second time this year, the game will be played under the lights of Jones AT&T Stadium.

A venue that Coach Kingsbury says, is an incredible place to play.

"I know our players appreciate anytime we get to play on that field what it means to this university and our program and the community," Texas Tech head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "So we'll do our best to play hard and put on a good show. It should be an incredible atmosphere. We're treating it like our next game. It's not a Super Bowl or anything of that nature, but anytime you get to play out there at night in front of our fans, it's a special occasion."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.