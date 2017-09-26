Lubbock man indicted, accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend

30-year-old Carlos Morin was indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on Tuesday, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, causing bodily injury.

Morin is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend when she refused to resume their relationship.

A witness told police that she saw Morin stab the victim after a verbal disagreement at her workplace.

Morin remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on $150,000 bond.

