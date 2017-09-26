High School Volleyball scores for Tuesday 9/26

Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Here's Pete with your high school volleyball scores and highlights for Tuesday.
Here's Pete with your high school volleyball scores and highlights for Tuesday.
The biggest difference in the outcome of the 27-24 win over Houston, was the turnover battle. The Red Raiders forced five turnovers in the game, the most since 2008.
The biggest difference in the outcome of the 27-24 win over Houston, was the turnover battle. The Red Raiders forced five turnovers in the game, the most since 2008.
Texas Tech officials say a protest like what we saw in the NFL isn't likely to happen here.
Texas Tech officials say a protest like what we saw in the NFL isn't likely to happen here.
The gesture comes after an NFL weekend when more than 200 players sat or took a knee during the national anthem across the league.
The gesture comes after an NFL weekend when more than 200 players sat or took a knee during the national anthem across the league.