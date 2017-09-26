High School Volleyball scores for Tuesday 9/26 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

High School Volleyball scores for Tuesday 9/26

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Here's Pete with your high school volleyball scores and highlights for Tuesday.

Odessa 0
Frenship 3
(25-13, 25-15, 25-20)

Monterey 2
Abilene Cooper 3
(18-25, 28-26, 21-25, 26-24, 16-14)

Denver City 3
Lamesa 0
(25-20, 25-10, 25-14)

Shallowater 3
Highland Park 2
(24-26, 28-30, 25-19, 25-16, 17-15)

Lubbock Cooper 3
Lubbock High 0
(25-14, 25-23, 25-12)

River Road 3
Friona 2
(8-25, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-9)

All Saints 3
Lubbock Christian 0

Wellman-Union 3
Plains 1

Levelland 3
Brownfield 0
(25-11, 25-19, 25-11)

Seminole 3
Estacado 0
(25-7, 25-9, 25-11)

Coronado 3
Lake View 0
(25-12, 25-11, 25-12)

Klondike 3
Rotan 0
(25-16, 25-11, 25-10)

Olton 3
Southcrest Christian 0
(25-23, 25-23, 25-23)

Shallowater 3
River Road 0
(25-15, 25-14, 25-14)

Snyder 2
Hawley 3
(21-25, 25-14, 25-16, 22-25, 15-12)

