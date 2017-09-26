Multiple Myeloma support group in Lubbock

A study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology suggests that a mix of different types of exercise brings better results than simply adding more quantity.
A study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology suggests that a mix of different types of exercise brings better results than simply adding more quantity.
Do you enjoy a glass of wine with dinner or when unwinding at the end of a long day, but wonder how its calories are affecting your diet?
Do you enjoy a glass of wine with dinner or when unwinding at the end of a long day, but wonder how its calories are affecting your diet?
If you legalize medical marijuana, a sizable number of cancer patients will sign up, a new Washington state survey suggests.
If you legalize medical marijuana, a sizable number of cancer patients will sign up, a new Washington state survey suggests.
A certain type of yoga may provide lasting benefits for breast cancer patients who have trouble sleeping, researchers report.
A certain type of yoga may provide lasting benefits for breast cancer patients who have trouble sleeping, researchers report.
Lack of paid sick leave can cause mental distress for workers when they're ill because they're afraid of losing wages or their jobs, a new study says.
Lack of paid sick leave can cause mental distress for workers when they're ill because they're afraid of losing wages or their jobs, a new study says.
Are you a hardcore coffee drinker?
If so, you’re not alone - most adults in the United States still prefer coffee, making it America’s morning beverage of choice.
Are you a hardcore coffee drinker?
If so, you’re not alone - most adults in the United States still prefer coffee, making it America’s morning beverage of choice.
Do you enjoy a glass of wine with dinner or when unwinding at the end of a long day, but wonder how its calories are affecting your diet?
Do you enjoy a glass of wine with dinner or when unwinding at the end of a long day, but wonder how its calories are affecting your diet?
If you legalize medical marijuana, a sizable number of cancer patients will sign up, a new Washington state survey suggests.
If you legalize medical marijuana, a sizable number of cancer patients will sign up, a new Washington state survey suggests.
Lack of paid sick leave can cause mental distress for workers when they're ill because they're afraid of losing wages or their jobs, a new study says.
Lack of paid sick leave can cause mental distress for workers when they're ill because they're afraid of losing wages or their jobs, a new study says.
As tick populations and the threats they pose increase across the United States, people need to know how to deal with them, a skin doctor suggests.
As tick populations and the threats they pose increase across the United States, people need to know how to deal with them, a skin doctor suggests.