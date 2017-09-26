Multiple Myeloma support group in Lubbock

The Lubbock Multiple myeloma support group wants to invite any patient or family member with the disease to attend a meeting Monday at the American Cancer Society.

There are about 30,000 new cases of multiple myeloma every year in this country.

The goal of this group is to provide support, education and hope.

The Multiple Myeloma support group meets the first Monday of every month, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

