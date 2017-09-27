Nita Ellerd Pays it Forward

For this week's Pay it Forward, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union headed out to Petersburg, Texas to surprise Judy Hollums.

Nita Ellard nominated Judy because she makes frequent trips to visit her husband at the VA home in Amarillo. Judy's husband is dealing with health issues at a facility in Amarillo, and her friend thought she could use help with gas to make the trips.

If you would like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.

