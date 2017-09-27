Nita Ellerd Pays it Forward

The Supreme Court has never struck down a districting plan because it was too political.
The Supreme Court has never struck down a districting plan because it was too political.
Congress is at a crossroads on health care, but what's next _ more partisan conflict or cooperation?.
Congress is at a crossroads on health care, but what's next _ more partisan conflict or cooperation?.
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.