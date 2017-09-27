Dunkin' Donuts celebrates National Coffee Day on Friday

This National Coffee Day, Dunkin’ Donuts is inviting its guests to share the coffee love with a free coffee. On National Coffee Day, Friday, Sept. 29, any guest who purchases a medium, large or extra-large cup of the brand’s signature hot coffee will receive an additional medium-sized hot coffee for free at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide.

Additionally, Dunkin’ Donuts and its franchisees nationwide are marking the upcoming National Coffee Day holiday by donating coffee to the American Red Cross to support the organization’s critical mission, including volunteer and biomedical services, as well as disaster relief efforts. In total, this week Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees from across the country will donate more than 14 tons of coffee to the Red Cross.

